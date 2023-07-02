White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,265 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.