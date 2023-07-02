White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,552 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of EW opened at $94.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,406 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

