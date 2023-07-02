White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

