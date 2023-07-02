White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after buying an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52,033.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,513,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,508,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

