WhiteCoin Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $234,610.57 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.00365371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018044 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

