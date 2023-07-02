Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.