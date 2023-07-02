Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Acquires £50,138 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Free Report) insider Duncan Owen purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 473 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £50,138 ($63,748.25).
Workspace Group Stock Up 0.7 %
WKP stock opened at GBX 472.80 ($6.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 479.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £906.07 million, a PE ratio of -2,251.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Workspace Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.77).
Workspace Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -12,380.95%.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.
