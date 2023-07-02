Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Acquires £50,138 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKPFree Report) insider Duncan Owen purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 473 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £50,138 ($63,748.25).

Workspace Group Stock Up 0.7 %

WKP stock opened at GBX 472.80 ($6.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 479.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £906.07 million, a PE ratio of -2,251.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Workspace Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.77).

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -12,380.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.63) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 700 ($8.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.60) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.01) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640.67 ($8.15).

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

Further Reading

