World Mobile Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $591,217.53 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $47.94 million and approximately $591,217.53 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,890,060 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

