WOW-token Price Hits $0.0283 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.29 million and $2.72 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006528 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012345 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02833874 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.