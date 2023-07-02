XSGD Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $65.65 million and $134,413.24 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

