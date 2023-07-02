XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0036

XYO (XYO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $46.55 million and approximately $275,704.02 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,548.89 or 1.00022418 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

