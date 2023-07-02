yearn.finance Market Cap Reaches $219.66 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $219.66 million and $14.34 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $6,654.49 or 0.21800825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,010 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

