yearn.finance (YFI) Price Reaches $6,829.10 on Top Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $6,829.10 or 0.22406901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $225.42 million and $20.93 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,009 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

