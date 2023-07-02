Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YEXT. Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.33.
Yext Stock Performance
Shares of YEXT opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
