Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YEXT. Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Institutional Trading of Yext

About Yext

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 120.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yext by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Yext by 236.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

