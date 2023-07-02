Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZION. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.55.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

