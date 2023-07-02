Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average is $166.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.