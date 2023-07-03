37,352 Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Bought by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.12% of DermTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DermTech by 2,543.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 810,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DermTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DermTech by 864.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 156,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 212,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 129,315 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on DermTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of DMTK stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 97,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,185. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.12). DermTech had a negative net margin of 825.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

