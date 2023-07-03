44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $728.69. 211,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,043. The company has a market capitalization of $287.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.