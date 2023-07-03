44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.75. 948,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

