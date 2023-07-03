44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.16. 235,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,536. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

