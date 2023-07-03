44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. NiSource comprises 1.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NiSource by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in NiSource by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiSource Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

NI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.39. 380,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,182. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

