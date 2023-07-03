44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,238 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.01. 581,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,563. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

