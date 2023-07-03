44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.78. 2,273,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

