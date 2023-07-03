44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,447 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $617,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 152,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,636. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

