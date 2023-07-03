4,783 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

ISCV opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

