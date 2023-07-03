5,862 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,012,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.