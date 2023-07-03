89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $37.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

ETNB traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. 2,084,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,161. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.76. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,654 shares of company stock valued at $790,116. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 2,823.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 103,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

