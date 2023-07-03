908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Head to Head Review

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) and Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of 908 Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 908 Devices and Polarean Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 2 0 3.00 Polarean Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

908 Devices presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.81%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Polarean Imaging.

This table compares 908 Devices and Polarean Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -76.37% -19.08% -15.33% Polarean Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and Polarean Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $46.85 million 4.71 -$33.56 million ($1.16) -5.91 Polarean Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Polarean Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 908 Devices.

Summary

908 Devices beats Polarean Imaging on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of MRI radiofrequency coils, which are required components for imaging 129Xe in the MRI system. Polarean Imaging plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

