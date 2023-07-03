9,173 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 212.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

RCD stock opened at $129.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $103.95 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

