92 Resources Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Ashland (NYSE:ASH)

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Ashland Stock Up 0.3 %

Ashland stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 92,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,719. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.98. Ashland has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. Ashland’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Ashland announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth $2,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,976,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

