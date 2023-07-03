92 Resources Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Ashland (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at 92 Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,649. Ashland has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ashland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.