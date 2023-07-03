ABCMETA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113.53 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $113.53 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,644.08 or 1.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002983 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $554.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.