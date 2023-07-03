Achain Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $242,568.73 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002111 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002648 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

