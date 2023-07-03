Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Up 37.7% in June

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ATNM. StockNews.com began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. 72,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

