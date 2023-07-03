Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

ADNT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Adient from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Adient Trading Down 0.4 %

Adient stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adient will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Adient by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

