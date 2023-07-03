Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 61.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Adobe by 48.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Adobe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 35,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.93. 473,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.80 and its 200-day moving average is $375.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

