AFS Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 6,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $14.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,797,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,379,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $877.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.27.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,730 shares of company stock worth $13,035,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

