AFS Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIGB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

