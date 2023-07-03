AFS Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.51. 5,229,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,466,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,171 shares of company stock worth $13,578,349 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on U. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

