Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 4.1%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 2,160,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,185,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Insider Transactions at Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at $32,641,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Agenus by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 108,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,346,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,953 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

(Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.