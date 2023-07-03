Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.79. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

