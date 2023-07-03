Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Down 3.8%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.69 and last traded at $44.90. Approximately 109,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 667,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $28,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,420 shares in the company, valued at $10,448,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $28,076.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,448,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,592 shares of company stock worth $10,433,812 over the last ninety days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,610,000 after acquiring an additional 703,000 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,767,000 after buying an additional 81,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,492,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,383,000 after buying an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after buying an additional 355,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.