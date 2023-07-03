Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVYFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ALFVY has been the topic of several other reports. Handelsbanken raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.20.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 3.8 %

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $37.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVYFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

