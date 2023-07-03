Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.55 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $938.82 million and approximately $52.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00032144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,409,434,541 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.