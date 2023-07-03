Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 586.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.0 %

BABA traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.17. 8,468,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,077,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.