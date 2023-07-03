Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.69.

ATD stock opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$50.21 and a 12 month high of C$68.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

