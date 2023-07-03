Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.04

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.04 and last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 93765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.28.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.68.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 507,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 40.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 125,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 35.8% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
