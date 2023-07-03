Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.04

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.04 and last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 93765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.73.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 507,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 40.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 125,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 35.8% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

