Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 274,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Allego stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. 60,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,819. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allego from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
