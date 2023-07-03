Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 274,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Allego Price Performance

Allego stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. 60,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,819. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59.

Get Allego alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allego from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Allego

Allego Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Allego by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allego by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.