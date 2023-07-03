Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Shares Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1,535.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $673,000.

QVAL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,609 shares. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.30.

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

