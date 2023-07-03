Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.90 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $106.90 million and $1.82 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002852 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006564 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

